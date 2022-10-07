Expand / Collapse search
Golden State Warriors
Video of Warriors’ Draymond Green viciously hitting Jordan Poole circulates after apology is issued

The Warriors open the regular season October 18 against the Lakers

By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has apologized for punching his teammate, Jordan Poole, at practice on Wednesday, said team general manager Bob Myers. 

While Golden State is expected to hand down discipline to Green, he is not expected to miss any games over the punch. 

Draymond Green, #23, and Jordan Poole, #3 of the Golden State Warriors, talk during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Draymond Green, #23, and Jordan Poole, #3 of the Golden State Warriors, talk during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs on April 24, 2022 at the Ball Arena in Denver. (Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

"These things happen. Nobody likes it, we don't condone it, but it happens," Myers said, according to ESPN. "Draymond apologized to the team. Jordan was there in the room. ... As far as any suspension, punishment, fine, we will handle that internally."

WARRIORS DRAYMOND GREEN ‘FORCEFULLY STRUCK’ JORDAN POOLE AT PRACTICE DURING ALTERCATION: REPORT

The altercation reportedly began with the two players trash-talking before Green got in Poole’s face, resulting in Green punching Poole. 

Jordan Poole, of the Golden State Warriors, drives against the Washington Wizards addresses the crowd during the NBA Japan Games 2022 at Saitama Super Arena on Oct. 2, 2022 in Saitama, Japan. 

Jordan Poole, of the Golden State Warriors, drives against the Washington Wizards addresses the crowd during the NBA Japan Games 2022 at Saitama Super Arena on Oct. 2, 2022 in Saitama, Japan.  ( Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

"He will tell you he has been over that line but he always comes back," Myers said. "Nobody is saying they don't want him around ... but [Wednesday] was not a good moment. ... I don't think he likes putting himself in these spots. He is in one, but I think he'll find a way to earn the respect of his teammates and Jordan back."

Video of the altercation, obtained by TMZ Sports, shows Green throwing the punch. 

There were reports that Poole’s attitude during training camp led to the altercation, a report that head coach Steve Kerr shot down. 

WARRIORS’ KLAY THOMPSON TO SIT OUT PRESEASON GAMES IN JAPAN: ‘WE JUST WANT TO BE SAFE’

"There was a report that Jordan had an attitude in camp, and that could not be further from the truth," Kerr said. "He's been fantastic."

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, enters the court prior to the Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games at Saitama Super Arena on Oct. 2, 2022 in Saitama, Japan.  

Draymond Green, #23 of the Golden State Warriors, enters the court prior to the Washington Wizards v Golden State Warriors - NBA Japan Games at Saitama Super Arena on Oct. 2, 2022 in Saitama, Japan.   (Takashi Aoyama/Getty Images)

Green is the unquestioned leader of the Warriors, winning four championships in his 10 seasons in Golden State, including the 2022 NBA Championship

Poole had a career year during the 2021-2022 season, averaging a career-high 18.5 points per game on 44.8% shooting from the three-point line. 

Golden State opens the 2022-2023 season on October 18 against the Los Angeles Lakers. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.