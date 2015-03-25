Vick named Eagles' starting QB

Philadelphia Eagles coach Chip Kelly has ended the quarterback competition and named Michael Vick the starter for the 2013 season.

Vick and Nick Foles had been vying for the starter's role in training camp, but Kelly on Tuesday decided to go with the established veteran in Vick over the second-year player in Foles.

"We've evaluated the situation and Michael Vick is going to start for us against the Washington Redskins," said Kelly on Tuesday. "I met with the quarterbacks this morning and they're all on board."

Kelly said the decision is not just for the Week 1 game against the Redskins.

"He's our starter for the season. It's not a one-game trial basis," he added.

Vick played just 10 games in 2012 because of a concussion and completed 58.1 percent of his passes for 2,362 yards with 12 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Foles, as a rookie last year, played seven games and started six. He threw for 1,699 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions as the Eagles finished a dismal 4-12 season that cost Andy Reid his job as head coach.

Enter Kelly from Oregon.

Kelly said there would be an open competition and Vick outplayed Foles in camp and preseason games.

"We had 20 practice opportunities and two preseason games," said Kelly in justifying his decision. "We felt like we had a good amount of tape and a good amount of seeing them on the field. Over time, we let it play itself out."

Vick has completed 13-of-15 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and an interception in two preseason games, while Foles has connected on 11-of-14 passes for 96 yards with an interception and rushed for a score in last week's win over Jacksonville.

"It was a healthy competition," Kelly added. "I think it made both players better. They both played at a high level, I just think Mike played a little better."

Vick is entering his fifth season with the Eagles and has started 35 games over the past three years.