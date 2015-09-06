Vega's 48-yard FG lifts Cal Poly over Montana, 20-19

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) Alex Vega nailed a 48-yard field goal with four seconds left in the game to give Cal Poly a season-opening 20-19 win over Montana on Saturday night.

Montana (1-1) had taken a 19-17 lead with 3:43 to play on a safety when Cal Poly's Chris Brown was called for intentional grounding in the end zone as he was being sacked by Derek Crittenden.

Brown scored on a 60-yard run in the first quarter and connected with Roland Jackson Jr. on a 36-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. Stephen Pyle added a 48-yard third quarter field goal to round out the Mustangs scoring.

Montana's Brady Gustafson opened the scoring with a 1-yard run in the first quarter and hit Ellis Henderson with a 6-yard pass with 20 seconds left in the first half to make 14-14 at the half. Daniel Sullivan tied the game again at 17-17 with 8:52 left in the game.