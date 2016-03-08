Varlamov makes 37 saves in return, Avs beat Coyotes 3-1

Semyon Varlamov had 37 saves in his return to the crease, Matt Duchene and Mikhail Grigorenko had a goal and an assist each and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Arizona Coyotes 3-1 on Monday night.

Shawn Matthias also scored for the Avalanche, who are tied with Minnesota for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. Both teams have 72 points, but the Wild have played one fewer game.

Boyd Gordon scored and Louis Domingue had 34 saves for Arizona.

Varlamov served as the backup for two games after he struggled in losses to Detroit and Minnesota last week. He was pulled from a 6-3 loss to the Wild after allowing three goals on 12 first-period shots.