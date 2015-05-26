Van Riemsdyk scores 2 goals to help Maple Leafs top Blue Jackets 5-2

next Image 1 of 2

James van Riemsdyk scored two goals and added an assist, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 5-2 victory over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night.

The win was the Maple Leafs' first in two games under interim coach Peter Horachek, who took over for the fired Randy Carlyle.

Tyler Bozak, Daniel Winnik and Phil Kessel added goals for Toronto, and Jonathan Bernier made 18 saves.

Ryan Johansen scored twice for the Blue Jackets, who were held to just 20 shots — the second-fewest allowed this season by the Maple Leafs, who gave up only 10 to Buffalo in a 4-0 win on Oct. 28.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 27 saves after signing a $29.7-million, four-year extension earlier in the day.