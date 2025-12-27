UTSA coach hilariously tries to escape celebration shower, ends up in dogpile

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

UTSA head coach Jeff Traylor almost had a perfect night in his squad’s dominant 57-20 win over Florida International at the First Responder Bowl at Gerald J. Ford Stadium Friday.

Why wasn’t it a perfect night for Traylor? He couldn’t avoid getting drenched.

Traylor, 57, knew what was coming as the clock was winding down in the fourth quarter. He was about to get doused with water by his players.

So, the head coach took off toward the end of the sideline, hoping to escape the oncoming shower.

The attempt to escape was futile as Traylor made it to the end of the sideline, turned around and saw wide receiver Jamel Hardy Jr. coming after him. Traylor was held up by a reporter and then got drenched.

In a last-ditch effort to avoid the water, Traylor fell down onto a ServPro mat near the sideline, which ended up being costly. Traylor was mobbed by his players and found himself at the bottom of an impromptu dogpile, creating a hilarious scene.

While at the bottom of the dogpile, Traylor got another bucket of water dumped on him by defensive lineman Kaian Roberts-Day.

Aside from unsuccessfully evading his players in celebration, Traylor had a good night. UTSA won handily in its sixth consecutive bowl appearance.

FIU went up 14-0 early, but UTSA stormed back to tie at 14 before the first quarter ended, and it never looked back.

UTSA had a 310-93 advantage in total yards in the first half. Quarterback Owen McCown threw three touchdown passes, and running back Will Henderson III scored three times.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

