Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

USFL
Published

USFL's Derrick Dillon returns missed field-goal kick 109 yards for incredible Showboats touchdown

Dillon also had 3 catches in Showboats' third straight win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Derrick Dillon showed off his incredible speed with a little bit of help from his Memphis Showboats teammates during their 22-0 win over the Pittsburgh Maulers on Saturday.

Maulers kicker Chris Blewitt set himself up for a 59-yard field-goal attempt right before halftime. A make would’ve cut the deficit to 10 points going into the third quarter. Blewitt was wide to the right and short, which allowed Dillon to catch the errant kick and get a chance at a return.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Todd Haley and Derrick Dillon

Head coach Todd Haley of the Memphis Showboats congratulates Derrick Dillon after Dillon returned a missed field goal for a touchdown during the 1st half of the game against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on May 20, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Joe Murphy/USFL/Getty Images for USFL)

Dillon somehow stayed in bounds when he caught the ball. He broke away from three would-be tacklers and returned the missed kick 109 yards for a Showboats touchdown.

The USFL said Dillon’s return was an all-time professional football record as well as an all-time USFL record. The league said earlier this month that Clarence Verdin had the all-time record of 102 yards in the 1980s when he did it for the Houston Gamblers. Deon Cain of the Birmingham Stallions set a modern record on May 11.

Derrick Dillon hugs Todd Haley

Head coach Todd Haley of the Memphis Showboats congratulates Derrick Dillon after Dillon returned a missed field goal for a touchdown during the 1st half of the game against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on May 20, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Joe Murphy/USFL/Getty Images for USFL)

USFL VOWS TICKET AFFORDABILITY AHEAD OF 2023 SEASON: 'BEST VALUE IN PROFESSIONAL SPORTS'

Dillon also had three catches for 61 yards in the game. Vinny Papale had three catches for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Memphis moved to 3-3 with the victory and are on a three-game winning streak since starting the year 0-3. The Maulers fell to 2-4 on the season.

Derrick Dillon returns the missed kick

Derrick Dillon of the Memphis Showboats returns a missed field goal for a touchdown during the 1st half of the game against the Pittsburgh Maulers at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on May 20, 2023, in Memphis, Tennessee. (Joe Murphy/USFL/Getty Images for USFL)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It’s the second week the USFL has been in record-making territory. Luis Aguilar made eight field goals for the Philadelphia Stars last week, tying a record set by Tennessee Titans’ Rob Bironas.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.