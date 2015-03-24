US holds Finland without basket in second quarter, wins 114-55 in Basketball World Cup

next Image 1 of 2

The U.S. held Finland without a basket in the second quarter, opening defense of its title with a 114-55 romp Saturday in the Basketball World Cup.

Silencing the Finns in the second quarter on the scoreboard and in the stands, where their rabid fans filled an entire side of the arena, the Americans allowed just a pair of free throws in the period, outscoring their overmatched opponents 29-2 to open a 60-18 advantage.

Klay Thompson scored 18 points and Anthony Davis had 17 for the U.S., which will play Turkey on Sunday in a rematch of the 2010 world basketball championship gold-medal game.

The event has since been renamed, but nothing else looks different for the Americans, who won their 55th straight game.