US golfer Gerina Piller qualifies for Olympics

Gerina Piller used a tie for eighth place in the U.S. Women's Open to move up one spot to 15th in the Rolex Rankings and earn a spot in the Olympics.

Piller will join fellow Americans Lexi Thompson and Stacy Lewis on the team that will play next month in Rio de Janeiro.

The top 15 players earn spots in the 60-player field with a limit of four per country. With Thompson and Lewis entrenched in the top 10, Piller needed to move from 16th place to qualify.

Piller's 2-under 70 in the final round on Sunday got her to 2 under for the tournament.