Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

The University of Idaho’s marching band is being praised for its sportsmanship after stepping in to support Yale in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday night after learning that the Ivy League team’s own band couldn’t make the journey out west.

The university’s band director, Spencer Martin, told KXLY that he received a call over the weekend and was informed that the Bulldogs’ band was unable to travel from Connecticut to Spokane, Washington, where the first and second round of the tournament would be hosted.

"We got a call from our athletics department around Sunday saying, 'Hey, Yale's band couldn't make it. Would the University of Idaho Vandal band like to step in,'" Martin told the outlet. "And it just worked out to where we could come up and play."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The group quickly got to learning the school’s music and even dressed in Bulldog apparel for the game.

For head coach James Jones, he appreciated having the support.

"I saw them out there, and they had their sheets, so they knew the music in terms of what to play. It was great," he said after the game.

YALE MEN’S BASKETBALL RALLIES FOR ANOTHER MARCH MADNESS UPSET OVER NO. 4 SEED AUBURN

"Having that atmosphere and the people coming out and supporting us, there’s nothing better than that, and we can’t appreciate them more than to be Bulldog fans. A lot of times when you’re on the road and you’re the underdog, a lot of times the crowd goes in your favor, and that helped a little bit tonight, too," he continued.

Yale advanced to the second round after defeating Auburn 78-76 and picked up the program's second NCAA tournament win in school history.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They move on to the second round, where they will take on No. 5 seed San Diego State on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .