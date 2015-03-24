Undefeated Notre Dame women take home ACC tourney title

Greensboro, NC (SportsNetwork.com) - Jewell Loyd scored 26 points, Kayla McBride added 25 and No. 2 Notre Dame downed 10th-ranked Duke 69-53 in the ACC Tournament finale on Sunday.

The Fighting Irish (32-0) pulled away in the second half to complete an undefeated run in their first season in the ACC and will likely head to the NCAA Tournament as a No. 1 seed.

Elizabeth Williams finished with 17 points and 16 rebounds, while Haley Peters netted 18 points for the Blue Devils (27-6), whose three losses to Notre Dame this season came by an average of 16 points.

Duke actually led 32-28 a minute into the second half, but the Irish responded with the next 12 points, including eight in a row from Loyd, to take control.

The Blue Devils, who missed all five of their 3-point attempts, didn't have the firepower to mount a comeback, and Notre Dame continued the longest winning streak in program history in convincing fashion.