Ukraine Olympian Serhiy Kulish mistakenly shoots competitor's target in blunder

Ukrainian Olympian Serhiy Kulish suffered an embarrassing blunder during the Tokyo Olympics on Monday.

Kulish was participating in the 50-meter rifle final and hoping to pick up a medal as he did in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. He was in fourth place with 30 shots fired when he accidentally fired at another competitor’s target. He would drop out of contention after the mishap.

"I am not happy. Who shoots into someone else’s target? Only people like me," he said after the event, according to The Guardian.

Kulish said he had a problem with his jacket which caused him to get distracted.

"The button on my jacket came undone and I felt some discomfort, but time passed and I had to make a shot. I didn’t notice that I was already aiming for someone else’s target," he added.

The 28-year-old came into the Olympics with a silver medal in the 50-meter rifle at the 2017 European Championships.

China’s Zhang Changhong picked up a gold medal with a score of 466 – a World and Olympic record. Russian Olympic Committee’s Sergey Kamenskiy picked up the silver medal and Serbia’s Milenko Sebic received the bronze medal.

Kulish finished in eighth place.