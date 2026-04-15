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Los Angeles Sparks

Sparks star Cameron Brink shows off toned abs at Coachella ahead of highly anticipated WNBA season

An ACL injury derailed Brink's rookie and sophomore seasons

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
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Los Angeles Sparks star Cameron Brink showed off her toned stomach at Coachella over the weekend, building buzz ahead of what many expect to be a breakout WNBA season for the former first-round pick.

Brink, 24, posted a carousel of photos on social media showing the WNBA player enjoying the Coachella music festival in California with friends over the weekend. 

"Best.weekend.ever," Brink wrote in the caption of her Instagram post, but fans could only focus on one thing. 

Cameron Brink visiting Red Bull Mirage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California

Cameron Brink visits Red Bull Mirage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on April 12, 2026. (Presley Ann/Getty Images)

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"Now this is what I call putting in work on building the perfect body," one person commented, referencing Brink’s toned physique.

"Are you kidding me with those abs?" one user wrote, as another added, "That six-pack is insane!" 

Brink has stayed busy during the WNBA offseason, as a serious injury derailed her rookie and sophomore seasons in the league. 

Cameron Brink of the Breeze reacting during a basketball game at Barclays Center

Cameron Brink of the Breeze reacts during the second quarter against the Mist in the Unrivaled semifinals at Barclays Center in New York City on March 2, 2026. (Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

WNBA STAR CAMERON BRINK FLOATS POSSIBILITY OF POSING FOR PLAYBOY

After getting drafted with the No. 2 overall pick in 2024, Brink immediately established herself as a premier defensive weapon. She averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game, but her rookie season was cut short after she tore her ACL just 15 games into the season. 

The injury kept her sidelined until the following season, when she returned for the Sparks in late July 2025, averaging 5.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.4 blocks in just 19 games.

Back healthy from her rehab, expectations are high for the Stanford standout who also stayed busy during the offseason playing in the Unrivaled league. 

Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks controls a rebound over Aerial Powers and Julie Allemand during a basketball game.

Cameron Brink of the Los Angeles Sparks controls a rebound over Aerial Powers and Julie Allemand during the Indiana Fever's 76-75 win at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Calif., on Aug. 29, 2025. (Harry How/Getty Images)

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"I feel great," Brink recently told Swish Appeal in an interview. "Just been working with our amazing training staff at the Sparks. And just really taking care of my body, and just enjoying the process of it all. So, feeling great."

The Sparks kick off the season on May 10 at 3 p.m. ET against the Las Vegas Aces. 

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Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Editor for Fox News Digital.

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