©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov believes there's only 2 genders: 'There is no between'

Nurmagomedov made remark about his recent visit to California coffee shop

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov revealed in a recent interview that he was confused by the all-gender restrooms he encountered during a visit to a California coffee shop.

After interviewer Patrick Bet-David asked him how many genders he has in Russia, Nurmagomedov told the story of his recent experience.

Khabib Nurmagomedov at a weigh in

Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia poses on the scale during the UFC 254 weigh-in on October 23, 2020, on UFC Fight Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC)

"I see only women and men. There is no between," he said. "Maybe kids. This is like, it’s crazy."

"First time in my life, couple weeks ago, I was in California [at a coffee shop], I was like, I really wanted to go the bathroom. I was like, ‘Can I go to the bathroom?’ … Two bathrooms, all gender, all gender – I was like, ‘What is this? Where do I have to go?’"

"First time I see it, I stop for like five seconds, and I’m like, ‘Where’s woman, where’s man?’ I knocked on the door … anybody inside? I don’t know, man."

Khabib Nurmagomedov coaches

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov (Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC/File)

Nurmagomedov, who is from Sildi, which has a population of about 208, said he grew up in a very traditional household.

"I grew up in a very traditional place. It was a very traditional family. I am very happy with this. I’m from big mountains and only have two genders."

Nurmagomedov retired from the Octagon after he defeated Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 to defend and unify the UFC Lightweight Championship. He was 29-0 in his career.

Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC HOF ceremony

Khabib Nurmagomedov prepares to take the stage during the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony at T-Mobile Arena on June 30, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Later, he bought the Russia-based Gorilla Fighting Championship mixed martial arts promotion and renamed it Eagle Fighting Championship. They recently put on Eagle FC 53 in Yakutsk, Russia.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.