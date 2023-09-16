UFC’s Dana White claims trans women competing in women’s sports is ‘nutty,’ says Trump could win in 2024

UFC boss Dana White claimed this week that men competing against women in women’s sports is "nutty" and "insane." He also expressed his belief that former President Donald Trump could win the presidency in 2024.

The UFC CEO and friend of Trump made the claims during a recent episode of "Piers Morgan Uncensored" with British Journalist Piers Morgan on Talk TV, which also aired of Fox Nation on September 14th. The two discussed Trump, the UFC, and trans women competing in women’s sports, which led to White condemning the practice.

Before Morgan brought up the trans sports issue, he praised White for speaking out often against political correctness and woke issues, saying, "So few public figures will actually say this stuff anymore because they get terrified the woke brigade’s going to cancel them for saying things which are so obviously true."

CALIFORNIA BECOMES FIRST US STATE TO RECOGNIZE ‘TRANSGENDER HISTORY MONTH’

The host added, "And it’s refreshing. Whenever I hear you speak, I think, ‘This guy just says what he thinks.’ And by the way, I agree with most of what you say."

Morgan then brought up women’s sports controversy, stating, "We’re in a very strange place at the moment in sport, where biological males are beginning to dominate biological females in women’s sport because they identify as women. What do you think of that?"

White chuckled, responding, "I think you know exactly what I think of that."

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO FOX NATION

He then explained how he would never want to see his daughter competing against a biological male. "I have a daughter and I don’t ever want to see a day where somebody, who is a biological male, is competing against my daughter."

White summed up the whole notion of trans women in women’s sports, saying, "No, I think it’s another nutty, insane thing that’s happening in the world today that we’re all trying to deal with."

RILEY GAINES SUPPORTS SUSPENSION OF TRANSGENDER CYCLIST FOR ‘ABUSIVE AND THREATENING BEHAVIOR’

He added, "My daughter’s a cheerleader, so she’s not playing any competitive sports but, you know, it hasn’t happened in the cheer world."

Earlier in the interview, Morgan spoke to White about his friendship with former President Trump. White told him, "I can tell you from personal experience Donald Trump has never been anything other but loyal, incredible and an amazing friend to me."

The British host then asked, "Do you think he can become president again?" to which the UFC boss responded, "I do. I mean people thought he couldn’t become president the first time and he did. I absolutely think he can do it again."

He continued, "Listen, the forces are fighting against him. They’re trying to do everything they can to make sure that this guy does not even have a chance to be elected again. But yes, a majority of the country wants this guy to be the next president of the United States."

Watch the full "Piers Morgan Uncensored" interview on Fox Nation .

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP