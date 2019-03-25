GRAPHIC VIDEO: UFC champ Pettis finishes match with ‘Superman Punch’

UFC champ Anthony "Showtime" Pettis brought Saturday night’s match in Nashville to an abrupt ending by throwing a “Superman Punch” that completely knocked out his opponent in the second round with just seconds remaining.

Pettis’ fight against fellow welterweight and two-time title challenger Stephen "Wonderboy" Thompson was the main event for UFC Fight Night 148 in Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Odds for the match were highest in Thompson's favor. But Pettis delivered a deadly punch to his opponent's jaw in the second round that sent Thompson down to the canvas.

The blow appeared to have had knocked out Thompson cold, but Pettis followed up with two additional punches to his face before referee Herb Dean got between the fighters and called the match to a halt.

Prior to Saturday's fight -- which was his first at 170 pounds -- Pettis' career in the sport was widely believed to be waning, having lost the last six of his previous 10 fights, according to stats from ESPN. He has previously fought in the lightweight and featherweight division, Forbes reported.