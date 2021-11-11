UC Riverside stuns Arizona State with long buzzer-beater to win game

The 2021-22 college basketball season is young but UC Riverside forward J.P. Moorman may have the best candidate for shot of the year.

UC Riverside and Arizona State were locked in a battle with the Highlanders looking for an upset over the Sun Devils to get their season started off on the right note. With a little more than 1 second remaining in the game, the Highlanders were inbounding the ball down two points.

Moorman dribbled the ball to about the three-quarter-court line and heaved the ball to the basket and sunk the shot for the shocking game-winner. Arizona State was left stunned and the Highlanders pulled off one of the biggest upsets in their program’s history.

The team had lost the previous three games against the Sun Devils in their Division 1 history.

Moorman finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the game. He added four assists. He was 5-for-16 from the field and 4-for-8 from three-point range. Flynn Cameron led the team with 18 points. Zyon Pullin was the third player in double-figures for Riverside. He had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Arizona State also had three players in double figures.

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds. Marcus Bagley had 18 points and Luther Muhammad had 11 points.

Both teams are 1-1 now to start the season.