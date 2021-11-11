Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

UC Riverside Highlanders
Published

UC Riverside stuns Arizona State with long buzzer-beater to win game

The Riverside player may have made the shot of the year so far

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 11

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The 2021-22 college basketball season is young but UC Riverside forward J.P. Moorman may have the best candidate for shot of the year.

UC Riverside and Arizona State were locked in a battle with the Highlanders looking for an upset over the Sun Devils to get their season started off on the right note. With a little more than 1 second remaining in the game, the Highlanders were inbounding the ball down two points.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA;  UC Riverside Highlanders players celebrate a buzzer beater against the Arizona State Sun Devils by Highlanders forward J.P. Moorman II (1) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena.

Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA;  UC Riverside Highlanders players celebrate a buzzer beater against the Arizona State Sun Devils by Highlanders forward J.P. Moorman II (1) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Moorman dribbled the ball to about the three-quarter-court line and heaved the ball to the basket and sunk the shot for the shocking game-winner. Arizona State was left stunned and the Highlanders pulled off one of the biggest upsets in their program’s history.

The team had lost the previous three games against the Sun Devils in their Division 1 history.

NO. 21 MARYLAND USES STRONG 2ND HALF TO RALLY PAST GW 71-64

Moorman finished with 14 points and 11 rebounds in the game. He added four assists. He was 5-for-16 from the field and 4-for-8 from three-point range. Flynn Cameron led the team with 18 points. Zyon Pullin was the third player in double-figures for Riverside. He had 10 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the UC Riverside Highlanders during the first half at Desert Financial Arena.

Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Bobby Hurley looks on against the UC Riverside Highlanders during the first half at Desert Financial Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

Arizona State also had three players in double figures.

Kimani Lawrence scored 19 points and added 12 rebounds. Marcus Bagley had 18 points and Luther Muhammad had 11 points.

Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA;  UC Riverside Highlanders players celebrate a buzzer beater against the Arizona State Sun Devils by Highlanders forward J.P. Moorman II (1) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena.

Nov 11, 2021; Tempe, Arizona, USA;  UC Riverside Highlanders players celebrate a buzzer beater against the Arizona State Sun Devils by Highlanders forward J.P. Moorman II (1) during the second half at Desert Financial Arena. (Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams are 1-1 now to start the season.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com