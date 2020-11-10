Tyson Fury addresses Deontay Wilder’s latest cheating accusations: 'He’s lost his marbles!'

Tyson Fury has had enough of Deontay Wilder’s excuses.

The two battled it out back in February for the WBC heavyweight title but Tyson came out on top, knocking Wilder down in the third and fifth rounds before his team threw in the towel during the seventh round.

Since then, Wilder has attributed his loss to a number of reasons including the weight of his pre-bout costume, fighting injured, his opponent putting weights in his gloves and, most recently, claiming that his water was spiked.

“About 15 minutes before going out to the fight, warming up on the mitts, it was perfect, I felt great,” Wilder said earlier this month, according to TalkSport. “Until I went to the ring. That transformation, I was drinking certain water and stuff, trying to keep myself hydrated.”

“I just started feeling weird. My water was spiked as if I took a muscle relaxer or something like that.”

But Fury is speaking out and told the website on Monday: “I think he’s lost his marbles!”

“First of all it was the suit, then it was the bicep injury, then his trainer was on our team, then the referee was against him, then I had weights in my gloves… Now someone has spiked his water… It’s one of those things, isn’t it.”

Fury also addressed Wilder’s accusations that he’s unwilling to take part in a third fight.

“The original date was July 18,” he explained. “That didn’t happen because he had an injury so it got put back three months to October, then that didn’t happen because they were trying to get a venue."

"And then they had three dates in December – 5th, 12th, 19th – which I agreed to all them and obviously that didn’t’ happen. So, I’m not going to wait around forever.”

In their first fight in 2018, Wilder came in as the undefeated defending WBC heavyweight champion. It ended in a controversial split decision, unlike February's fight which ended 1:39 into the seventh round in Fury’s favor.