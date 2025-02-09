Trump meets Patrick Mahomes' family in Super Bowl LIX suite amid prior support

Members of the Mahomes family were vocal about their support for President Donald Trump.

Amid becoming the first sitting president to attend a Super Bowl, he paid his fans a visit. The Mahomes family, sitting in a suite, was spotted taking a photo with the president while watching Patrick Mahomes on the field in his fifth Super Bowl contest.

Mahomes' mother, Randi, wore a red "Make America Great Again" hat with a Chiefs sweatshirt when K.C. hosted the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the eve of the election.

"I think for a president of our country, of the United States, I think it’s amazing," she told Fox News Digital in New Orleans this week. "I think whoever the president is, to support the teams, to support America’s best sport. … I think it’s really neat for a president to be able to support it. You know what, let’s do it."

In his Super Bowl interview with Bret Baier, Trump also praised Patrick's wife, Brittney, who first indicated her support for Trump on Aug. 13, when she liked Trump's Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."

"She’s a Trump fan. She’s a MAGA fan, so I happened to love her, but she’s a great person," Trump said in the interview.

Trump was also spotted shaking hands with Chiefs star pass rusher Chris Jones on the field ahead of the game.

However, there was no Trump magic to rub off on Kansas City, as they suffered a 40-22 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Chiefs, one of the best offenses in the NFL this season, and a team that has obvious history in this game over the past two years, had just 34 total yards of offense in the first half as the Eagles defense was thriving against the offensive line.

Patrick Mahomes was never comfortable, and it showed as they punted their first three possessions. Mahomes threw two picks, one of which was taken to the house by rookie Cooper DeJean. The Eagles defense sacked Mahomes six times.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.