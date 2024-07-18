Expand / Collapse search
Republican Convention

Trump makes bold Packers prediction during RNC speech

Trump accepted the Republican Party's nomination for president

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Trump recounts assassination attempt: 'I had God on my side' Video

Trump recounts assassination attempt: 'I had God on my side'

Former President Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention about the attempt on his life.

The Green Bay Packers received a major prediction from former President Donald Trump after the Republican National Convention on Thursday night.

Trump accepted the Republican Party’s nomination for president, and as he riffed to the crowd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, he addressed the dozens in the crowd wearing cheeseheads.

Jordan Love at camp

Jordan Love, #10 of the Green Bay Packers, participates in drills during the Green Bay Packers Minicamp at Ray Nitschke Field on June 4, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

"And Green Bay is gonna have a good team this year, right?" They’re gonna have a good team," Trump said as the camera on Fox News Channel’s coverage showed the Milwaukee crowd holding up their cheeseheads. "They’re gonna have a good team."

The Republican presidential nominee’s remarks came after Republican Michigan Rep. John James teased the crowd earlier in the week.

James talked up his Detroit Lions and was met with loud boos.

Jordan Love at the playoffs

Jordan Love, #10 of the Green Bay Packers, looks on from the sideline before an NFC divisional round playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024, in Santa Clara, California. (Ryan Kang/Getty Images)

HULK HOGAN ENDORSES TRUMP FOR PRESIDENT AT RNC: 'LET TRUMP-A-MANIA MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN'

"Good evening Wisconsin. Warmest regards from Detroit, home of the NFC North champion Detroit Lions," James said.

The Lions won the division title for the first time in three decades last season and won two playoff games in a single postseason for the first time since 1957. Their 12-5 record marked the franchise’s first 10-win season in nearly a decade and best winning percentage since 1991.

Green Bay finished 9-8 behind Jordan Love’s breakout season. The team was second to the Lions in the NFC North and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Wild Card playoff round.

Donald Trump and Jordan Love

Former President Donald Trump had a major prediction for the Green Bay Packers during the Republican National Convention. (Getty Images)

The Packers fell in the divisional round to the San Francisco 49ers. The Lions lost to the 49ers in the NFC Championship.

Fox News' Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.

