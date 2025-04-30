Trump 'inherited an 0-12 football team' from Biden, Sen Tuberville says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump has reached the coveted 100-day mark in his second presidency, and it is once again a polarizing tenure.

Since taking over as president, Trump has cracked down on illegal immigration and transgender athletes participating in women's sports.

At the same token, Trump's tariffs have also resulted in negative affects on the stock market, with prices from the end of former President Joe Biden's presidency still at the forefront.

Trump said there would be lower prices on day one, but Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., said that was a nearly impossible task considering the "huge hole" Biden put him in.

"The Democrats are fighting us tooth and nail for trying to make our country better. President Trump's been put in a huge hole. He inherited, I'll put it this way, a 0-12 football team with no wins at all for the last four years," Tuberville told 109.9 The Game in Tuscaloosa. "He's trying to get us out of the hole, and he's doing a good job of it."

Tuberville said he thinks Trump's first 100 days were "very good," but "it's hard to grade anything when you start from below zero."

"There were no wins here - that Biden football program for four years didn't win a game. They didn't do a thing for the American taxpayers, the American citizens. Everything was from outside our borders, crime is rampant, our economy is gone to help in a hand basket, and there was no growth whatsoever. They're all screaming and yelling ‘President Trump’s been in for 100 days, he hasn't gotten it turned around.' Really? You can't do it overnight. But it's going to happen. I'm proud to be on the team."

Tuberville also implored the youth to "rally around Trump."

"I don't think people across the country, no matter what age, realize how close our country's coming to just absolutely folding left and turning absolute socialist. Look at what happened to Canada, their economy, everything is DEI, this and that, and they turn around and elect another guy that's just as bad. We've lost our closest neighbor in Canada. We're the shining star of the world that has not been taken over by globalists, by the DEI movement, the woke movement, and President Trump is on top of it. Hopefully the youth of this country understands they're in the best country ever."

Tuberville got into politics after his legendary coaching career at Auburn - ironically, he will be at the graduation of the school's biggest rival in the University of Alabama with Nick Saban and Trump himself.

Follow Fox News Digital's sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.