Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

NFL Draft

Trump to announce NFL Draft's DC destination: reports

Commanders team owner Josh Harris suggested in August the draft could be in the nation's capital in 2027

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Steelers wouldn’t draft Shedeur Sanders ‘at any point’ | The Herd Video

Steelers wouldn’t draft Shedeur Sanders ‘at any point’ | The Herd

A new report says that the Pittsburgh Steelers wouldn’t draft Shedeur Sanders "at any point". Colin Cowherd discusses the biggest reasons for Sanders’ fall in the draft and why the Steelers didn’t take him.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Washington Commanders will reportedly host the 2027 NFL Draft in Washington, D.C., as the organization gears up to build a new stadium in the nation’s capital.

President Donald Trump is expected to make the announcement on Monday, according to multiple reports.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Roger Goodell on stage

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell motions on stage during the second round of the NFL football draft on Friday, April 25, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Commanders team owner Josh Harris had thought of bringing the draft to the National Mall at least once over the next few years. He revealed his dream in August as he worked on securing the old RFK Stadium site as the team’s new home.

"Think about the idea of having — and I’m not breaking news here, it’s not done yet — but think about a draft on the Mall, and how exciting that would be, for the city of Washington, for the NFL," Harris said at the time. "Everyone sees that, and obviously there’s a lot of complexity to it with the Park Service ... but I believe it will happen, and it’s a question of when."

It appears the dream is closer to reality.

Trump speaks at the podium in front of the Philadelphia Eagles

President Donald Trump, right, speaks during an event celebrating the Philadelphia Eagles, the 2025 Super Bowl champions, at the White House on April 28, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

TRUMP TOUTS COMMANDERS' STADIUM DEAL, HOPES IT WILL LEAD TO 'LESS CRIME' IN DC

The draft was just held in Green Bay last week. The NFL’s smallest market hosted more than 600,000 fans over the three days.

The draft was, at one point, a permanent fixture at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The event was held all in one day. However, as the NFL took the draft on the road, the event moved to three days. Chicago hosted it in 2015-16 with Philadelphia and Dallas hosting it after that.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced the picks from home in the 2020 draft because of the coronavirus pandemic. Cleveland, Las Vegas, Kansas City and Detroit had it after that.

Josh Harris and Roger Goodell

Washington Commanders controlling owner Josh Harris, from left, signs a helmet along with District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, after an announcement about a new home for the NFL football team on the site of the old RFK Stadium on Monday, April 28, 2025 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pittsburgh will host it in 2026.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.