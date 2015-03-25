Trout leaves game with hamstring tightness

Angels center fielder Mike Trout left Sunday's 7-5 loss to Houston in the sixth inning with tightness in his right hamstring.

Trout flied out in the fifth, and didn't take the field to start the sixth. Collin Cowgill moved from right to center, while Kole Calhoun took right field and Trout's spot in the lineup.

Trout, who is batting .333 on the season, went 2-for-3 with a run scored to reach base for a 40th straight game, the longest current streak in the majors.