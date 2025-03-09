Myles Garrett, Browns reach agreement on contract extension after trade request: report

The tension between six-time Pro Bowler Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns has been eased. ESPN reported that Garrett and the Browns have reached an agreement on a contract extension that ties him to Cleveland for the foreseeable future.

The deal includes just over $123 million in guaranteed money and will pay Garrett an average annual salary of $40 million, per the report. Those figures represent the most money ever paid to a non-quarterback in NFL history. The Browns did not confirm the financial terms of the deal. The franchise did, however, announce the contract extension was for four years.

If Garrett plays through the entire contract extension, he would wear a Browns uniform through the 2030 season. Sources told ESPN that a no-trade clause was written into the new contract.

The agreement comes just two days after reports surfaced saying that Browns owner Jimmy Haslam had rejected a request to meet with Garrett about his trade demand.

Last month, Garrett informed the Browns of his desire to be traded to another team. Garrett then asked to meet with Haslam. Instead of sitting down with Garrett, he was re-directed to Browns general manager Andrew Barry, per Cleveland.com.

In a statement announcing his trade request, Garrett said he preferred to land with a contender next season. "The goal was never to go from Cleveland to Canton, it has always been to compete for and win a Super Bowl," he said.

Garrett later doubled down on those sentiments and concluded they were not "aligned" with the direction of the franchise.

"I have a lot of love for Cleveland, but it's always for me been about [competing] for championships, winning those big games and winning Lombardis," Garrett told NFL Network in February. "We haven't had the opportunity to do that. That's all I'm asking for."

The Browns finished last season with a 3-14 record.

The Browns' brass was adamant that they would not trade the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Head coach Kevin Stefanski previously said Garrett is "part of the present. He's part of the future."

