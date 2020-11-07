Trevor Lawrence rebuffing the Jets next season wouldn't be shocking, Joe Namath says

Would Trevor Lawrence rebuff the New York Jets the same way Eli Manning brushed off the San Diego Chargers and John Elway gave the cold shoulder to the Baltimore Colts?

Joe Namath thinks it's possible.

Namath, the Jets all-time passing leader, said in an appearance on ESPN Radio on Friday that anything could happen between Lawrence and the Jets if so far winless franchise lands the No. 1 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

“Anything could happen in this world, damn near anything—except for the Jets maybe making the playoffs this year. It's happened before, so why would it shock anybody?”, said the Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Jets to their last Super Bowl in 1969.

“Thinking back to the Manning family and Eli Manning and San Diego, there are some people that may not want to go [to a certain team] for whatever reason.”

Manning was selected by the Chargers but was traded to the New York Giants for Philip Rivers on draft day. Elway rebuffed the Colts and threatened to play baseball instead of football. He was eventually traded to the Denver Broncos.

Lawrence said in September that this was going to be his last season. He led Clemson to a national championship during his freshman season. He replaced Kelly Bryant in the middle of the 2018 season. He threw for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdown passes.

During his sophomore season, Clemson lost to LSU in the national championship. Lawrence still managed to throw for 3,665 yards and 36 touchdown passes.

He had Clemson in good contention to maybe make it to the national championship but he’s been out with the coronavirus.