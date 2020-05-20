Trail Blazers' Carmelo Anthony understands why Dennis Rodman took break from Bulls during 1997-98 season

Carmelo Anthony said Monday he could empathize with Dennis Rodman after “The Last Dance” revealed that “The Worm” took a mini-sabbatical in the middle of the season.

The Portland Trail Blazers forward told Michael Strahan on his “What’s in Your Glass” podcast that the grueling season can have an effect on players and he understood why Rodman did what he did.

“In basketball, playing an 82-game season, there comes a point where it’s like … I’m not mad at Dennis,” Anthony said. “They allowed him to do it. And also, MJ knew his personnel.”

Rodman was described as the “model citizen” in the days and games that Scottie Pippen was out with an injury during the 1997-98 season. However, once Pippen returned, Rodman was described as becoming “dramatic, drinking, partying, and losing his connection with reality.”

Rodman asked the team for a vacation and was allowed to go to Las Vegas for “48 hours,” which was met by Michael Jordan’s skepticism.

Carmen Electra, Rodman’s girlfriend at the time, talked about the wild moments of being with Rodman in Las Vegas. She said it was an “occupational hazard” to be his girlfriend.

But when the 48 hours were over, it was Jordan who said that he had to get Rodman out of bed. Giving Rodman a long leash appeared to be the secret sauce that blended the Bulls perfectly together.

The future Hall of Famer was still a rebounding machine. He led the NBA with 15 rebounds per game during the 1997-98 season.