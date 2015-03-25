Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 11, 2015

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Carter Ashton handed 2-game ban for boarding

By | Associated Press
Toronto Maple Leafs' Carter Ashton leaves the ice with a bloody nose during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Calgary Flames in Calgary, Alberta, Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2013. (AP Photo/The Canadian Press, Jeff McIntosh)

NEW YORK – Toronto Maple Leafs forward Carter Ashton was suspended for two games by the NHL on Friday for boarding Calgary Flames forward Derek Smith this week.

Ashton was given a minor penalty on the play, which occurred late in the second period of Toronto's 4-2 win at Calgary on Wednesday night. Ashton pushed Smith from behind, and Smith crashed heavily into the boards.

Ashton will forfeit $8,615.38 in salary. He has one assist and 12 penalty minutes in 10 games this season.