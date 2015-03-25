Toronto Maple Leafs forward Carter Ashton handed 2-game ban for boarding

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Carter Ashton was suspended for two games by the NHL on Friday for boarding Calgary Flames forward Derek Smith this week.

Ashton was given a minor penalty on the play, which occurred late in the second period of Toronto's 4-2 win at Calgary on Wednesday night. Ashton pushed Smith from behind, and Smith crashed heavily into the boards.

Ashton will forfeit $8,615.38 in salary. He has one assist and 12 penalty minutes in 10 games this season.