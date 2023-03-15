Top NFL prospect Jalen Carter can't complete workouts in brutal Georgia Pro Day: report

The University of Georgia held its NFL Pro Day on Wednesday, and many scouts were looking forward to how defensive tackle Jalen Carter performed.

However, reports from Athens show Carter not having his best outing.

An ESPN report said Carter’s Pro Day couldn’t have gone worse as he weighed in nine pounds heavier at 323 compared to his 314-pound weigh-in at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

Also, Carter opted to only do positional workouts for the coaches, scouts and media present instead of doing the full workout, which would include the 40-yard dash, cone drills and more.

But Carter wasn’t able to finish the full positional drill workout as he claimed he was cramping and ESPN noticed he was breathing quite heavily.

This is the first time during the NFL Draft process that Carter worked out after only going through interviews and measurables at the combine. Some of that has to do with his off the field trouble that he recently found himself in.

He was arrested for his alleged role in a Jan. 15 car crash that killed teammate Devin Willock, an offensive lineman, and a Georgia staffer, Chandler LeCroy.

LeCroy was allegedly racing her SUV against Carter’s car after a night out not long after the team’s National Championship Game win over TCU when she lost control of the vehicle and hit two power poles and several trees. Police say the car was going 104 mph and that she was intoxicated with a .197 blood alcohol level, which is more than double the legal limit.

Carter turned himself in on March 1, having to leave the combine for misdemeanor charges of reckless driving and racing. He ended up posting bond and went back to Indianapolis for the rest of the combine.

Once considered to be the potential first overall pick, Carter’s draft stock fell because of that incident, and now his Pro Day performance won’t help matters either.

Next in the draft process will be official visits for Carter, who should expect some calls from teams around the league. This is where he can answer any questions or concerns teams may have to see if he will fit in their organization for years to come.