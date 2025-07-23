Top Georgia football commit arrested for aggravated assault with deadly weapon in apparent road rage incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgia football commit Chace Calicut was arrested in Texas this week and faces a second-degree felony charge over his alleged involvement in a violent driving incident involving a gun, according to online records.

Calicut, a 17-year-old football player at North Shore High School, was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following an alleged road rage incident in which shots were fired.

According to court documents reviewed by Fox News Digital, a 17-year-old man and another passenger, 17, were driving in a blue Hyundai Sonata in Harris County, Texas, on July 6 when Calicut and another person, identified as Isaiah Phillip, were spotted driving behind them in a black Cadillac Escalade.

Calicut was allegedly driving the vehicle when the victims claimed that the college football prospect got around in front of their car and began to hit his brakes, forcing the victim to hit on his brakes to avoid colliding with Calicut.

According to court documents, the victim tried to get away from Calicut, who continued to chase him down in his car. Calicut allegedly drove "erratically in front of him and alongside of him," rolling his window down as he neared the Hyundai. At some point during the pursuit, the victim claimed that he witnessed Phillip inside the Cadillac "with a handgun pointed towards" their vehicle.

The victim then managed to get away, but told law enforcement that he heard what he believed were gunshots "fired towards him."

OLE MISS FOOTBALL PLAYER, 18, DIES IN TENNESSEE SHOOTING, OFFICIALS SAY

The motivation behind the alleged incident was not stated, but according to court documents, the victims told law enforcement that they were familiar with Calicut from school and that Calicut had allegedly been "threatening to harm via statements made at the school" and on the phone for "several months."

Calicut was ordered by a judge on Wednesday to remain in custody and his bond was set at $75,000. According to online jail records, Calicut was still in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

Calicut will turn 18 on Friday.

Fox News Digital reached out to the University of Georgia for comment.

A four-star defensive back, Calicut committed to Georgia last month over other top programs, including Texas and Michigan. Speaking to On3 last month after announcing his decision, Calicut explained what went into choosing the Bulldogs.

"I picked Georgia because of the program, the way they work and how they do things in Athens. It is different from other places I have seen. They work, they take no days off, and the coaches will be on you always," he told the outlet. "The coaches at Georgia will not kiss anyone’s butt, and that is the kind of coaches I want to play for. Georgia treats you like a zero-star, and you have to earn it, and I love that."