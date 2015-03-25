Expand / Collapse search
Last Update December 19, 2014

Tomas Holmstrom makes retirement official after 15 seasons with Detroit Red Wings

By | Associated Press

DETROIT – Tomas Holmstrom has made his retirement official after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

Holmstrom's announcement Tuesday was no surprise, but the Red Wings held a news conference before their home opener to give the Swedish winger a chance to reflect on a career that included four Stanley Cups and over 1,000 regular-season games.

Holmstrom, who turns 40 on Wednesday, says he had the greatest job in the world.

Last season, Holmstrom had 11 goals and 13 assists in 74 games — the 24 points were his lowest total since 1997-98, his second season.

The gritty forward was known for his hard-nosed play in front of the net.