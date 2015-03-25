Tomas Holmstrom makes retirement official after 15 seasons with Detroit Red Wings

Tomas Holmstrom has made his retirement official after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings.

Holmstrom's announcement Tuesday was no surprise, but the Red Wings held a news conference before their home opener to give the Swedish winger a chance to reflect on a career that included four Stanley Cups and over 1,000 regular-season games.

Holmstrom, who turns 40 on Wednesday, says he had the greatest job in the world.

Last season, Holmstrom had 11 goals and 13 assists in 74 games — the 24 points were his lowest total since 1997-98, his second season.

The gritty forward was known for his hard-nosed play in front of the net.