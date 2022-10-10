Tom Kim joins Tiger Woods in elite company with Shriners Children’s Open victory

Following his victory at the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas on Sunday, Tom Kim became the first player since Tiger Woods to earn his second PGA Tour victory before the age of 21.

Cue the comparisons.

Kim, who turned 20 on June 21, was tied for the lead with eight-time PGA Tour winner and 2021 FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay on the 18th hole when Cantlay seemingly imploded, finishing the hole on a 35-foot putt for a triple bogey — and a second place finish.

"It's really amazing," Kim said after his victory, via the PGA Tour. "A few months ago, I didn't have any status in the U.S., and now being a two-time winner on TOUR, having that place with Tiger, it's an unbelievable feeling for me. It's an honor for me, and it's definitely a dream come true."

Kim won his first victory at the Wyndham Championship in August and his second after just 18 career starts on the Tour.

Sunday’s victory marked the first time a player won two Tour events before 21 since Woods did it 1996.

"I've worked really hard, and my team has worked really hard to this point, and I'm just really grateful and I'm fortunate to have an opportunity like this. I'm having fun playing on the PGA TOUR. It's awesome … I'm a 5-year-old at Disneyland for sure," Kim continued.

While it might be too soon to make any comparisons, Kim has seemingly taken the Tour by storm.

He is already ranked 15th on the Official World Golf Ranking after winning the Shriners Children’s Open by three shots and without making a single bogey.

After winning the Wyndham Championship, Kim made his debut in the Presidents Cup by going 2-3-0 for the International team and delivering one of the biggest moments with a 10-foot birdie putt in four balls in a 1-up win over Cantlay and Xander Schauffele.

He is now is the second-youngest player to win two PGA Tour events before turning 21, a month behind Ralph Guldahl when he won the 1932 Arizona Open for his second win.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.