Tom Brady's trainer hits Bill Belichick for coaching practices with star quarterback

Tom Brady’s personal trainer Alex Guerrero took a shot at New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick on Thursday, saying the six-time Super Bowl winner "never evolved" over the course of his tenure there.

The rehashing of Brady’s time with the Patriots is coming less than two weeks before the star quarterback is set to make an appearance as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Gillette Stadium in Week 4. It will be the first time Brady is back as a member of the Bucs.

Guerrero told the Boston Herald that the way Belichick treated players was consistent through the time Brady was there and it didn’t exactly fit what the quarterback needed.

"I think in time, with Tom, as Tom got into his late 30s or early 40s, I think Bill was still trying to treat him like that 20-year-old kid that he drafted. And all the players, I think, realized Tom was different," Guerrero told the newspaper.

"He’s older, so he should be treated differently. And all the players, none of them would have cared that he was treated differently. I think that was such a Bill thing. He never evolved. So you can’t treat someone who’s in his 40s like they’re 20. It doesn’t work."

Brady and Guerrero have worked on the TB12 method, something the seven-time Super Bowl champion has credited for being able to play in the NFL as long as he has.

Guerrero also had a controversial time with the Patriots. In 2017, Belichick stripped the trainer of his team privileges and he was reportedly banned from the team plane and only allowed to treat Brady.