Tom Brady throws 500th touchdown pass, ties record with Favre, Peyton Manning

NFL star Tom Brady made history Thursday night by throwing his 500th touchdown pass, something only two other quarterbacks in the league have ever done.

While facing off against the Indianapolis Colts, Brady – a quarterback for the New England Patriots – threw the notable pass to teammate Josh Gordon in the fourth quarter, ESPN reported.

And in an ode to his teammates, Brady after the game insisted the achievement was not a one-person job.

“Things like that, milestones and so forth, there's so many people who contribute,” Brady said. “I just think of all the people who have really worked hard. A quarterback doesn't throw them to himself. He needs people to catch, and block, and the defense to make plays, and coaches to coach. These are all great team awards. Pretty cool.”

Gordon’s catch made him the 71st teammate to receive a touchdown throw from the quarterback – setting another record for Brady for the most in league history, ESPN reported. Gordon was pleased to have participated in the moment and said he expects more success from Brady.

“To catch any pass from Tom is amazing, let alone some history-making catch,” Gordon said. “I told him, ‘Congratulations’ and I know there are many more from him to come. ... So I am looking forward to that and the next history point to make from him. I hope to be a part of it. It was awesome.”

In addition to Brady, only Peyton Manning and Brett Farve have managed the impressive feat, and Brady is the only quarterback to accomplish it while being part of one team, ESPN reported.