Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady takes in primetime NBA matchup before calling first Thanksgiving game in Dallas

Brady was mingling at American Airlines Center for Dallas Mavericks-New York Knicks on Wednesday night

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 27 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for November 27

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Before Tom Brady took on his first Thanksgiving Day game in the broadcast booth, he decided to spend his Thanksgiving Eve taking in another sport. 

Brady was spotted mingling at American Airlines Center for the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks primetime matchup on Wednesday night. Brady was spotted shaking hands with Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd and others. 

It was all Dallas on the court, too, as Brady watched the Mavs beat the Knicks, 129-114, to move to 11-8 on the season. New York fell to 10-8.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Tom Brady looks on NBA court

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady watches the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the New York Knicks during the second quarter at the American Airlines Center. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

Brady will be on the call with Kevin Burkhardt for the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants NFC East battle on Fox at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday night. 

Brady mentioned earlier on Wednesday that he was "fired up" to call the game, though it features the two worst teams in the storied NFL division. 

Mike McCarthy’s Cowboys finally snapped their losing skid last week in a wild finish against the Washington Commanders, where kicker Austin Seibert missed the extra point to send the game to overtime after Washington’s Terry McLaurin scored a miracle touchdown from Jayden Daniels with just seconds to play. 

Meanwhile, the Giants have lost six straight games, including a blowout by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at MetLife Stadium this past Sunday in Tommy DeVito’s first start post-Daniel Jones’ release. 

Tom Brady walks on field

Tom Brady walks across the field before the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 24, 2024, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Jones, who officially signed with the Minnesota Vikings to likely become their backup at some point before the playoffs, was released after going 2-8 this season. The Giants are already looking toward the future with six games left on the schedule. 

DeVito is a longshot to play on the short week, as he’s suffering from a forearm injury. Drew Lock, whom the Giants paid $5 million this offseason to be Jones’ backup, would be the next man up if DeVito can’t play. 

And while he may not be playing anymore, Brady knows that his choice of profession means being away from family on holidays. 

Tom Brady smiles

Fox Sports broadcaster Tom Brady smiles on the field prior to an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on November 17, 2024, in Chicago, Illinois. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to Page Six, Brady’s ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, took their children, Benjamin and Vivian to Costa Rica along with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente.  

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.