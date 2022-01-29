Tom Brady retires: Looking back at the controversies surrounding the QB

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is retiring after 22 seasons in the NFL.

He's had a career of mostly ups, but there were times when he was embroiled with alleged scandals and mishaps that have garnered nationwide attention.

TUCK RULE

In a Jan. 19, 2002, game between the Oakland Raiders and the New England Patriots, Brady, who was the Patriots' quarterback at the time, found himself at the center of what would launch a conversation about NFL rules.

In the fourth quarter, with the Raiders leading 13-10, Brady was tackled by Raiders' cornerback Charles Woodson. Brady initially appeared to fumble the ball, which was recovered by Raiders’ linebacker Greg Biekert.

After a review by officials, it was determined that Brady had halted the passing motion and was attempting to "tuck" the ball back against his body. The ruling on the play, which was called a fumble, was overturned and ruled an incomplete pass under the rules at that time. The Patriots went on to advance into field goal range where they were successful. In overtime, the Patriots defeated the Raiders 16-13.

DEFLATEGATE

In the 2015 Deflategate scandal, Brady was accused of purposefully ordering the deflation of footballs during the AFC Championship against the Indianapolis Colts . The Patriots won the playoff game 45-7 buoyed by LeGarrette Blount’s 148 rushing yards and three touchdowns. Brady had three touchdown passes in the game, too.

An investigation into the accusations led to Brady's suspension for four games the following season.

SPYGATE

Following a 2007 game between the Patriots and the New York Jets, the NFL alleged that the Patriots had illegally taped the Jets’ play-call signals.

An investigation resulted in the NFL fining the team $250,000. Bill Belichick, the head coach for the Patriots, was also fined $500,000. The fines were paid and the team continued on with the season, making no admission of guilt.

While Brady was not directly implicated in the alleged actions, he was at the forefront of the team's success, leading the Patriots to a 16-0 season and a 17-14 loss in the Super Bowl to the Giants.

AWKWARD AFFECTION

In 2018, Brady drew criticism across the internet after a Facebook video showed him in what some described as an "uncomfortably long kiss" on the mouth with his young son.

The moment was seen in an episode of "Time vs. Tom," an internet series based on aspects of Brady’s life, Us Weekly reported. Brady’s 10-year-old son Jack, whose mother is Brady’s ex, Bridget Moynahan, appears in the video to ask his dad if he can check on his fantasy football team.

After Brady asks what he gets in return for the favor, the boy walks in and gives his father a quick kiss on the mouth.

"That was like a peck," Brady says afterward, prompting Jack to return. The boy then gives his father a much longer kiss, which struck some people on the internet as strange.

BRADY'S MASSAGE PARLOR CAMEO

In a 2019 cameo appearance in the premiere of Paul Rudd's Netflix series "Living With Yourself," Brady appeared to poke fun at Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his massage parlor scandal.

Brady is seen in the cameo exiting a strip mall massage parlor, where he asks Rudd's character if it was the first time he's visited the establishment.

Rudd's character exclaims "uh-huh" before he asks Brady "you too?" Brady shakes his head before replying "six" - a possible reference to his six Super Bowl victories.

Apparently, the cameo by Brady had been organized long before Kraft's massage parlor scandal was uncovered and Brady later denied the scene was supposed to be about Kraft and his legal troubles.

"That’s not what that was about," Brady told reporters, according to ESPN . "I think that was taken out of context, just like you’re taking it out of context and trying to make it a story for yourself, which has a negative connotation to it, which I don’t appreciate. It was meant to be something different than that. The fact it’s a distraction or you’re bringing it up is not something I want to be talking about."

Brady called it quits on Tuesday following a lengthy career that yielded him seven Super Bowls.

Brady, a superstar quarterback who has dominated in the NFL, is the league's all-time leader in passing yards (84,520), touchdown passes (624), completions (7,263) and attempts (11,317) and second in fourth-quarter comebacks with (42), one behind one of his biggest rivals, Peyton Manning.

Not only does Brady have more Super Bowl rings than every other team in the NFL, he was a five-time Super Bowl MVP. He added 15 Pro Bowl appearances, three All-Pro selections, three MVP awards, and he was named to the Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2000s and 2010s.

Elizabeth Zwirz and Fox News' David Aaro and Ryan Gados contributed to this article.