Tom Brady reports to Buccaneers facility for first time

Tom Brady has finally arrived at his new home.

For the first time since signing with the Buccaneers this offseason, Brady reported to the team’s training facility at 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning.

In a video posted by ABC Tampa, the six-time Super Bowl champion can be seen wearing a mask and entering a trailer to receive a coronavirus test. He later shares a laugh with team officials.

Brady’s arrival comes amidst significant blowback from stars around the league about the NFL’s safety protocols. Players orchestrated a joint message on Twitter on Sunday, outlining the demands that needed to be met before they report to training camp.

While he didn’t join his colleagues on Twitter on Sunday, Brady sounded off on the issue Wednesday evening.

“There are more questions than answers, but we must have faith in our NFLPA leaders, both players and staff, to get the game and business of football in the right place,” Brady tweeted. “Let’s stay unified and demand necessary answers from the NFL as partners. We’re all in this together.”

In recent weeks, Brady came under fire for repeatedly defying the league’s request for players to avoid group workouts prior to training camp. Brady did so with at least two dozen players, according to the Tampa Bay Times, and posted images from the workouts to his Instagram account.