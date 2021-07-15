Tom Brady played entire 2020 NFL season with torn MCL: reports

Tom Brady may very well be the closest living thing to superhuman.

According to an NFL Network report, Brady played the entire 2020 NFL season with a torn left MCL, all while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

TampaBay.com reported that Brady suffered the knee injury during his final season with the New England Patriots. It apparently got worse during his first season with the Buccaneers and he eventually had surgery to fix his MCL in late February after winning his NFL-record seventh championship.

Despite the injury, Brady had one of the best statistical seasons of his career. He threw for 4,633 passing yards with 40 touchdowns and led the Buccaneers to an 11-5 regular-season record.

During the postseason, Brady was the driving force behind victories over the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and eventually the Chiefs.

Brady inked a one-year contract extension with the Buccaneers in March after he signed a two-year, $50-million contract as a free agent last offseason.