Tom Brady to send jersey to Bengals' Joe Mixon, who admitted he was too 'scared' to ask for swap

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is doing a cool thing for a young Cincinnati Bengals running back who was too nervous to ask to swap jerseys with him after Sunday’s matchup.

Joe Mixon, a 23-year-old running back who is in his third season with the Bengals, tweeted Monday he was a bit star-struck after shaking Brady’s hand. He admitted that he wanted to ask Brady for his jersey but got too nervous and didn’t ask.

Brady, 42, saw the tweet and replied to Mixon, saying a jersey was on its way.

“Great game Joe, I’ll send a jersey your way!” Brady tweeted.

Mixon saw the reply and couldn’t believe it. He said Brady made his year.

“Bro @TomBrady just made my Year,” he wrote. “this is crazy! Man I’m so blessed to be playing this game! Just know one is on the way for ya brotha.”

New England defeated Cincinnati, 34-13, on Sunday. Mixon had a solid game rushing for 136 yards on 25 carries but failed to score a touchdown. He has 925 rushing yards on 231 carries in 14 games this season. He has three rushing touchdowns as well.

Mixon's jersey swap with Brady will likely be a highlight in what has been a down year for the Bengals. Although Mixon himself nears 1,000 rushing yards for the second straight year, his team is sitting at 1-13 on the season, and will most likely hold the No. 1 pick in next year's NFL Draft.