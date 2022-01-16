Expand / Collapse search
NFL
Tom Brady drops hype video ahead of Bucs playoff game: 'Nobody is satisfied here'

Brady and Bucs host the Eagles at 1 pm ET Sunday

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Tom Brady released a hype video hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card playoffs Sunday.

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to an NFC South division title, is on a quest for his eighth Super Bowl ring, which would put him far ahead of anyone who’s tried to win championships in the NFL. Brady appears ready. 

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on from the sidelines against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"Look, it’s pretty simple. Nobody is satisfied here. This team, these coaches, this family we built, it only happens once. That’s what you play for. To keep that alive for one more game. All that matters is we got a football game this weekend," Brady says.

"So, ready Tampa?"

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to a game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium Jan. 9, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It’s the first playoff game held at Raymond James Stadium since January 2008, when the Bucs lost to the New York Giants. Last season, the Buccaneers entered the playoffs as a wild-card team and needed three wins on the road to reach the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium — the site was technically considered neutral — becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl at its home stadium.

The Buccaneers beat the Eagles earlier this season, 28-22.

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia.

Quarterback Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the start of a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field Oct. 14, 2021, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

According to Pro Football Talk, the matchup between Brady and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts represents the biggest age difference between starting playoff quarterbacks ever. Brady is 44 and Hurts is 23.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.