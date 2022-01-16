Tom Brady drops hype video ahead of Bucs playoff game: 'Nobody is satisfied here'

Tom Brady released a hype video hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC wild-card playoffs Sunday.

Brady, who led the Buccaneers to an NFC South division title, is on a quest for his eighth Super Bowl ring, which would put him far ahead of anyone who’s tried to win championships in the NFL. Brady appears ready.

"Look, it’s pretty simple. Nobody is satisfied here. This team, these coaches, this family we built, it only happens once. That’s what you play for. To keep that alive for one more game. All that matters is we got a football game this weekend," Brady says.

"So, ready Tampa?"

It’s the first playoff game held at Raymond James Stadium since January 2008, when the Bucs lost to the New York Giants. Last season, the Buccaneers entered the playoffs as a wild-card team and needed three wins on the road to reach the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay won the Super Bowl at Raymond James Stadium — the site was technically considered neutral — becoming the first team to play a Super Bowl at its home stadium.

The Buccaneers beat the Eagles earlier this season, 28-22.

According to Pro Football Talk, the matchup between Brady and Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts represents the biggest age difference between starting playoff quarterbacks ever. Brady is 44 and Hurts is 23.