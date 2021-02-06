Tom Brady 'hate' shouldn't be coming from Giants fans, ex-running back says

New York Giants fans have some bragging rights against Tom Brady and the New England Patriots when it comes to Super Bowls.

The Giants beat Brady and the Patriots twice in Super Bowl games with the quarterback’s only other loss in the Super Bowl coming against the Philadelphia Eagles.

It’s that reason why former Giants running back Brandon Jacobs has a hard time comprehending why Giants fans dislike Brady.

"Giants fans shouldn’t hate Tom Brady. It’s not like he beat us in 2 Super Bowls, what’s the Brady hate for?" he tweeted Saturday.

Brady will be looking to capture his seventh Super Bowl title in his 10th appearance on Sunday when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

There is some rooting interest for Giants fans who saw coaches and players change teams over the course of the years to end up playing in this year’s Super Bowl.

Jason Pierre-Paul was a fearsome Giants defender who put Brady on his back at least once in Super Bowl XLVI. Now, he gets to play on the same team as Brady in hopes of getting a second ring for himself.

Bucs cornerback Ross Cockrell also played for the Giants during the 2017 season. He played 16 games with the team at that position before moving on.

Steve Spagnulo is the defensive coordinator for the Chiefs. He engineered the defense that helped take down Brady in Super Bowl XLII and Super Bowl XLVI.

Former Giants DeAndre Baker and Mike Remmers are also on the Chiefs’ roster.

Super Bowl LV kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.