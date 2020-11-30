Tom Brady cuts postgame interview short after Bruce Arians question

A flustered Tom Brady cut his post-game press conference short on Sunday after he was asked a question about the “chatter” surrounding the Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff and comments made by former teammate Rob Ninkovich, who said Bruce Arians is “not cutting it.”

It was another heartbreaking loss for Brady as the Bucs fell 27-24 to the defending Super Bowl champions. The veteran quarterback seemed to struggle against the Chiefs going 27-of-41 for 345 yards with three touchdown passes (a slight improvement from last week) but he was sacked once and threw two interceptions.

During his postgame conference, Brady was asked about the relationship between him and Arians -- a popular topic these days -- and comments made by former New England Patriots linebacker Rob Ninkovich regarding Arians' digs at Brady over the past few weeks.

"It’s just external noise that when you are losing, that’s what you deal with," Brady replied. “I love playing with the guys that I play with, the coaches, the whole organization has been unbelievable. I think I have to go out and certainly do a better job the last four weeks of the year. So, I appreciate it. Let’s have a good week."

Then, he just walked off. According to NBC Sports Boston, the whole interview lasted a little over two minutes.

This season has been a constant back and forth between Brady and Arians, with the latter being open about his disappointments.

Following a loss to the Los Angeles Rams last Monday, Arians said the problem isn’t his receivers. “We’ve got the guys open,” he said at the time. “I think [Brady's] getting confused a few times with coverage, that might be causing some inaccurate balls.”

The remarks are what prompted Ninkovich to say that Arians is “not cutting it” and that he constantly “is throwing players under the bus.”