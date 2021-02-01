Tom Brady credits Bill Belichick's 'support and his teachings' for successful NFL career

Tom Brady gave high praise to his former coach Bill Belichick and said Monday he harbored no ill-will toward him as the quarterback prepared for his 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Brady was asked about his relationship with Belichick as reports have indicated over the years a fraying of ties between the two. Rumors of a rift grew louder when the legendary quarterback departed the New England Patriots for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But Brady admitted he owed a lot of Belichick.

"I have a great relationship with him. I'm just incredibly grateful for what he's meant in my life as a coach. He was everything you could ask for as a player. I loved my time (in New England). I had two incredible decades there. My football journey took me to a different place. I certainly could never have accomplished the thing in my career without his support and his teachings," he said, via NFL.com.

Brady also gave Belichick credit for having as much success in his first year with Bruce Arians.

"Incredible coach and mentor for me. I've had a lot of those in my career, but obviously, he's at the top of the list," he added.

Brady played two decades for the Patriots and helped the team to six Super Bowl titles. Brady could capture his seventh ring Sunday if the Buccaneers defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

Super Bowl LV will be played at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.