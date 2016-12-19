Todd Bowles will have a 'discussion' with Sheldon Richardson over vulgar pregame video

Before the New York Jets got thumped 34-13 by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday night, Jets defensive lineman Sheldon Richardson appeared in a Snapchat video from inside the team's locker room that's landed him in some hot water.

It's only a 7-second clip but contained plenty to draw the ire of the head coach Todd Bowles (warning: the video contains expletives; it is captured here by @drewgaris16).

In the video, which appeared on Jets safety Rontez Miles' Snapchat account, Richardson says "You know, pregame [expletive], where the [derogatory word for women] at though?" There is some disagreement about the next line as to whether Richardson says either "[expletive] this game" or "don't [expletive] this guy."

"I was just made aware of it, and me and Sheldon will have a conversation very soon," Bowles said Sunday morning, via Newsday. "We don't condone any of that. We're going to have a discussion and take care of it."

Regardless of whether Richardson said "this game" or "this guy," it's not a good look for the 26-year-old lineman. The 2013 Defensive Rookie of the Year has been involved in a string of off-the-field issues during his four years with the Jets, including a four-game suspension for violating the league's substance abuse policy in 2014 (marijuana). Most recently Bowles benched him for a quarter earlier this season for disciplinary reasons. Richardson has one year left on his rookie contract.

Asked whether he was "disturbed" by Richardson's behavior before the game, Bowles said "It's disturbing that it was said at all." Bowles added that "Sheldon plays hard. His inappropriate comments should have never been said. It's inexcusable, but he plays hard."

The second-year head coach himself is facing scrutiny for allegedly losing the locker room, failing to hold players accountable and some dubious coaching decisions. There are certainly holes on the 4-10 team's roster, but the Jets' play has been lethargic at times, most notably in a Week 13 41-10 blowout loss to the Colts on "Monday Night Football."

Next up for New York is a trip to the New England Patriots on Christmas Eve.