Todd Bowles says Ryan Fitzpatrick will start Sunday vs. Jaguars

Torn ligaments aren't enough to keep Ryan Fitzpatrick off the field. Leon Halip Getty Images

Geno Smith's tenure as the Jets' quarterback lasted just over three quarters in 2015. With Smith and Ryan Fitzpatrick both dealing with injuries, it was unclear who would start against the Jaguars on Sunday.

On Wednesday, Todd Bowles cleared that up, saying Fitzpatrick will be the starting quarterback despite having torn ligaments in his thumb.

Fitzpatrick and Smith were both suited up at practice Wednesday, with both players taking snaps. What's most notable is the fact that Fitzpatrick was able to execute handoffs with his left hand, and take snaps under center -- both of which were question marks after injuring his left thumb last week. Bowles is confident Fitzpatrick will be able to do everything he normally does.

"He looked fine [at practice], he did everything he would normally do," Bowles said.

Fitzpatrick missed just over three quarters of Sunday's game, but that's as much time as he'll miss due to the thumb injury as of now. Carson Palmer played through the same injury in 2009, so it's conceivable that Fitzpatrick can start at quarterback for the remainder of the season.