Titans place LB Zac Diles on IR with broken leg, sign LB Xavier Adibi to take his spot

The Tennessee Titans have signed veteran linebacker Xavier Adibi to the roster and placed linebacker Zac Diles on injured reserve.

Diles broke his right leg in last week's 35-34 win over Buffalo in his first start this season.

The 6-foot-2, 242-pound Adibi has played in 38 games over four seasons with eight starts. Houston drafted him in the fourth round in 2008 out of Virginia Tech. He played four games with Minnesota last season and was with Chicago in training camp this year.

The Titans also signed center Tyler Horn to the practice squad, waiving receiver Vidal Hazelton. The Memphis native played in college with the Miami Hurricanes and was signed this spring as an undrafted free agent by Atlanta only to be waived at the end of training camp.