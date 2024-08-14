Titans' Will Levis releases mayo-inspired 'signature scent'

Will Levis’ love for mayonnaise is known.

The Tennessee Titans quarterback signed a lifetime deal with Hellman’s Mayonnaise last year after he went viral for revealing he put the condiment into his coffee instead of creamer or sugar.

On Tuesday, he took his love for mayo a step further.

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise released "parfum de mayonnaise," Will Levis No. 8. The company said in a news release fans "can expect bold, savory notes of tart, mayonnaise accord, musk and vanilla with coffee undertones."

"With the launch of my signature scent, I've fulfilled a lifelong dream of partnering with Hellmann's to craft a fragrance like no other, one truly embodying the distinct scent of greatness," Levis said in the release. "Rich and creamy, Will Levis No. 8 is more than a mayonnaise-inspired fragrance. It's transformative. I've eaten mayo, drank mayo, and now I can smell like mayo."

Levis explained to Fox News Digital last year he started to put mayonnaise on his nuggets and sandwiches when he was younger, and it just became a thing.

He admitted he had been ridiculed for putting the dab of mayonnaise into his coffee, but he explained that he has tried – sometimes successfully – to get others to at least give the condiment a try.

"I think it’s obviously because of just going viral for putting it in coffee and trying it that way," Levis said at the time. "People have brought that up to me and then said like, ‘How could you?’ and things like that. I’ve made an effort from time to time to try to sway people’s opinions on mayonnaise if they have a strong negative one. And I’ve succeeded in that, I think, a few times.

"Getting people to believe they like mayonnaise when they didn’t even know they liked mayonnaise or just putting people on in general. It’s a great condiment, and it’s a very versatile condiment, and it’s probably my favorite condiment."

Levis is entering his second season and is likely to start the 2024 season as the Titans’ starting quarterback.

He was 3-6 in nine starts. He had 1,808 passing yards and eight touchdown passes in that span.