This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Titans' AJ Brown takes issue with Rams' Jalen Ramsey and 'little dirty stuff'

AJ Brown had five catches for 42 yards in big Titans win

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The Tennessee Titans may have made a statement with a huge win against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, but wide receiver A.J. Brown took issue with some of the activity on the field.

Brown had five catches for 42 yards. He was targeted 11 times. He told reporters he took issue with what Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey was doing after the plays were over. Both players had been penalized at times during the game.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make the catch in the back of the end zone as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte' Deayon defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) can't make the catch in the back of the end zone as Los Angeles Rams cornerback Donte' Deayon defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

"I don’t mind the chirping, but little things after the play, little dirty stuff, I’m not going for it," Brown said, via the Tennessean. "I'm a man first. I'm here to play football. I’m not trying to fight nobody. But I'm not taking s--- though.

"He knows me. He has my number if he wants to see me. That ain’t no threat, I'm just saying — he knows me. If he wants to talk to me, get at me. He has my number."

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey reacts after an interception during the first half of an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Brown didn’t explain what he meant by the "dirty stuff."

Ramsey was covering Brown at times and had one interception on Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at SoFi Stadium.

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) intercepts a pass intended for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) during the first half Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, at SoFi Stadium. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Ramsey has proven each year that he’s one of the best defensive backs in the league. The four-time Pro Bowler has three interceptions this season – the most since 2018 – and 46 total tackles.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com