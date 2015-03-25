"Time Out"
Selected Super Bowl Coin Tossers:
Super Bowl XIII — George Halas
Super Bowl XIV — Art Rooney
Super Bowl XV — Marie Lombardi
Super Bowl XXV — Pete Rozelle
Super Bowl XXXI — Hank Stram
Super Bowl XXXVII — Don Shula
Super Bowl XXXIX — Bill McGregor (NFL H.S. Coach of the Year)
Super Bowl XLII — Bill Walsh's son Craig
Super Bowl XLIII — Gen. David Petraeus
Source: NFL
First Plays From Scrimmage in Last Eight Super Bowls:
2011 Giants — run no gain (vs. Patriots)
2010 Steelers — 4-yard pass (vs. Packers)
2009 Saints — 2-yard run (vs. Colts)
2008 Steelers — 2-yard run (vs. Cardinals)
2007 Giants — 3-yard run (vs. Patriots)
2006 Colts — incomplete pass (vs. Bears)
2005 Seahawks — 7-yard pass (vs. Steelers)
2004 Eagles — incomplete pass (vs. Patriots)
Source: World Features Syndicate
When First Downs Were Made in Super Bowls, All-Time:
On 1st downs — 498 times (350 pass, 148 rush)
On 2nd downs — 622 times (334 pass, 288 rush)
On 3rd downs — 499 times (330 pass, 169 rush)
On 4th downs — 34 times (20 rush, 14 pass)
Source: World Features Syndicate
All-Time Longest TD Passes in Super Bowls:
85 yards — Jake Delhomme, Panthers (vs. Patriots, 2003)
81 — Brett Favre, Packers (vs. Patriots, 1996)
80 — Jim Plunkett, Raiders (vs. Eagles, 1980)
80 — Doug Williams, Redskins (vs. Broncos, 1987)
80 — John Elway, Broncos (vs. Falcons, 1998)
Source: World Features Syndicate
Colleges With Most Super Bowl Starting Quarterbacks:
Notre Dame — 7 games
Stanford — 7
Purdue — 6
Michigan — 5
UCLA — 4
Navy — 4
Miami — 4
Alabama — 4
California — 4
Louisiana Tech — 4
Quarterbacks from 41 different schools started at least one Super Bowl
Source: World Features Syndicate
How Super Bowl Champions Fared in Their Last 6 Regular Season Games:
2011 Giants — 3-3
2010 Packers — 3-3
2009 Saints — 3-3
2008 Steelers — 5-1
2007 Giants — 3-3
2006 Colts — 3-3
Source: World Features Syndicate
When Super Bowl Starting Quarterbacks Were Drafted, 2000-11-x:
1st round — 26
2nd round — 5
3rd round — 6
4th round — 3
5th round — 1
6th round — 4
8th round — 1
9th round — 2
10th-18th rounds — 4
Undrafted — 2
Source: World Features Syndicate
Fewest Points Scored by Teams in NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Games
1985-86 season through Jan. 16, 2013:
20 points — Saint Louis (vs. George Washington, 49, 2008)
21 — Georgia Southern (vs. Coastal Carolina, 61, 1997)
21 — Princeton (vs. Monmouth, 41, 2005)
22 — Hartford (vs. Boston U., 73, 2005)
22 — Samford (vs. Ohio St., 59, 2008)
23 — Miami, Ohio (vs. Dayton, 60, 2001)
23 — Army (vs. Bucknell, 56, 2004)
Source: NCAA
Oldest Players Selected to NFL Pro Bowls, 2001-12:
John Carney, Giants (2008) — age 44
Jeff Feagles, Giants (2008) — 42
Jerry Rice, 49ers (2002) — 40
Bruce Matthews, Titans (2001) — 40
Brett Favre, Vikings (2009) — 40
Brett Favre, Jets (2008) — 39
Ray Brown, 49ers (2001) — 39
Brett Favre, Packers (2007) — 38
Source: World Features Syndicate
Australian Open Singles Titles Won by American Men and Women:
2000-12 — 12 titles (3 men, 9 women)
1990-99 — 5 (all men)
1980-89 — 6 (1 men, 5 women)
1970-79 — 5 (4 men, 1 women)
1960-69 — 2 (both women)
1950-59 — 5 (2 men, 3 women)
Source: World Features Syndicate
Most Times Teams Defeated Schools Ranked No. 1 in AP Men's Division I Basketball Polls:
1949 through Jan. 16, 2013
North Carolina — 12 times
UCLA — 10
Maryland — 10
Duke — 8
Georgia Tech — 8
Ohio St. — 8
Vanderbilt — 8
Notre Dame — 8
Source: NCAA and World Features Syndicate
Oldest NBA Players to Score 20 Points in Regular Season Game:
Through Jan. 13
2012 Grant Hill, Suns (39 years, 170 days) — 22 points
2011 Shaquille O'Neal, Celtics (38-314) — 23 points
2010 Shaquille O'Neal, Cavaliers (37-354) — 20 points
2009 Shaquille O'Neal, Suns (37-26) — 22 points
2008 Sam Cassell, Celtics (38-148) — 22 points
2007 Sam Cassell, Clippers (37-83) — 22 points
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all-time oldest (21 points when 41 years, 331 days) in 1988-89 season; through Jan. 16, 2013
Source: World Features Syndicate
Average Outdoor Temps at Selected Locations When Hosting U.S. Figure Skating Championships:
Los Angeles (Jan. 6-13, 2002) — 74 degrees
Phoenix (Feb. 7-11, 1993) — 64
San Jose, Calif. (Jan. 22-29, 2012) — 63
Atlanta (Jan. 3-11, 2004) — 53
Greensboro, N.C. (Jan. 22-30, 2011) — 46
x-Average maximum temperatures for days of championships
Source: World Features Syndicate Suggested for use Jan. 20-27 with U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Teams With Most Retired Numbers by Sport:
NBA — Celtics retired 20 numbers
NHL — Canadiens retired 17 numbers
MLB — Yankees retired 16 numbers
NFL — Bears retired 13 numbers
Source: World Features Syndicate
"Time Out" is a copyrighted (2013) feature of World Features Syndicate, Inc.