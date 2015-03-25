"Time Out"

Selected Super Bowl Coin Tossers:

Super Bowl XIII — George Halas

Super Bowl XIV — Art Rooney

Super Bowl XV — Marie Lombardi

Super Bowl XXV — Pete Rozelle

Super Bowl XXXI — Hank Stram

Super Bowl XXXVII — Don Shula

Super Bowl XXXIX — Bill McGregor (NFL H.S. Coach of the Year)

Super Bowl XLII — Bill Walsh's son Craig

Super Bowl XLIII — Gen. David Petraeus

Source: NFL

First Plays From Scrimmage in Last Eight Super Bowls:

2011 Giants — run no gain (vs. Patriots)

2010 Steelers — 4-yard pass (vs. Packers)

2009 Saints — 2-yard run (vs. Colts)

2008 Steelers — 2-yard run (vs. Cardinals)

2007 Giants — 3-yard run (vs. Patriots)

2006 Colts — incomplete pass (vs. Bears)

2005 Seahawks — 7-yard pass (vs. Steelers)

2004 Eagles — incomplete pass (vs. Patriots)

Source: World Features Syndicate

When First Downs Were Made in Super Bowls, All-Time:

On 1st downs — 498 times (350 pass, 148 rush)

On 2nd downs — 622 times (334 pass, 288 rush)

On 3rd downs — 499 times (330 pass, 169 rush)

On 4th downs — 34 times (20 rush, 14 pass)

Source: World Features Syndicate

All-Time Longest TD Passes in Super Bowls:

85 yards — Jake Delhomme, Panthers (vs. Patriots, 2003)

81 — Brett Favre, Packers (vs. Patriots, 1996)

80 — Jim Plunkett, Raiders (vs. Eagles, 1980)

80 — Doug Williams, Redskins (vs. Broncos, 1987)

80 — John Elway, Broncos (vs. Falcons, 1998)

Source: World Features Syndicate

Colleges With Most Super Bowl Starting Quarterbacks:

Notre Dame — 7 games

Stanford — 7

Purdue — 6

Michigan — 5

UCLA — 4

Navy — 4

Miami — 4

Alabama — 4

California — 4

Louisiana Tech — 4

Quarterbacks from 41 different schools started at least one Super Bowl

Source: World Features Syndicate

How Super Bowl Champions Fared in Their Last 6 Regular Season Games:

2011 Giants — 3-3

2010 Packers — 3-3

2009 Saints — 3-3

2008 Steelers — 5-1

2007 Giants — 3-3

2006 Colts — 3-3

Source: World Features Syndicate

When Super Bowl Starting Quarterbacks Were Drafted, 2000-11-x:

1st round — 26

2nd round — 5

3rd round — 6

4th round — 3

5th round — 1

6th round — 4

8th round — 1

9th round — 2

10th-18th rounds — 4

Undrafted — 2

Source: World Features Syndicate

Fewest Points Scored by Teams in NCAA Men's Division I Basketball Games

1985-86 season through Jan. 16, 2013:

20 points — Saint Louis (vs. George Washington, 49, 2008)

21 — Georgia Southern (vs. Coastal Carolina, 61, 1997)

21 — Princeton (vs. Monmouth, 41, 2005)

22 — Hartford (vs. Boston U., 73, 2005)

22 — Samford (vs. Ohio St., 59, 2008)

23 — Miami, Ohio (vs. Dayton, 60, 2001)

23 — Army (vs. Bucknell, 56, 2004)

Source: NCAA

Oldest Players Selected to NFL Pro Bowls, 2001-12:

John Carney, Giants (2008) — age 44

Jeff Feagles, Giants (2008) — 42

Jerry Rice, 49ers (2002) — 40

Bruce Matthews, Titans (2001) — 40

Brett Favre, Vikings (2009) — 40

Brett Favre, Jets (2008) — 39

Ray Brown, 49ers (2001) — 39

Brett Favre, Packers (2007) — 38

Source: World Features Syndicate

Australian Open Singles Titles Won by American Men and Women:

2000-12 — 12 titles (3 men, 9 women)

1990-99 — 5 (all men)

1980-89 — 6 (1 men, 5 women)

1970-79 — 5 (4 men, 1 women)

1960-69 — 2 (both women)

1950-59 — 5 (2 men, 3 women)

Source: World Features Syndicate

Most Times Teams Defeated Schools Ranked No. 1 in AP Men's Division I Basketball Polls:

1949 through Jan. 16, 2013

North Carolina — 12 times

UCLA — 10

Maryland — 10

Duke — 8

Georgia Tech — 8

Ohio St. — 8

Vanderbilt — 8

Notre Dame — 8

Source: NCAA and World Features Syndicate

Oldest NBA Players to Score 20 Points in Regular Season Game:

Through Jan. 13

2012 Grant Hill, Suns (39 years, 170 days) — 22 points

2011 Shaquille O'Neal, Celtics (38-314) — 23 points

2010 Shaquille O'Neal, Cavaliers (37-354) — 20 points

2009 Shaquille O'Neal, Suns (37-26) — 22 points

2008 Sam Cassell, Celtics (38-148) — 22 points

2007 Sam Cassell, Clippers (37-83) — 22 points

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar all-time oldest (21 points when 41 years, 331 days) in 1988-89 season; through Jan. 16, 2013

Source: World Features Syndicate

Average Outdoor Temps at Selected Locations When Hosting U.S. Figure Skating Championships:

Los Angeles (Jan. 6-13, 2002) — 74 degrees

Phoenix (Feb. 7-11, 1993) — 64

San Jose, Calif. (Jan. 22-29, 2012) — 63

Atlanta (Jan. 3-11, 2004) — 53

Greensboro, N.C. (Jan. 22-30, 2011) — 46

x-Average maximum temperatures for days of championships

Source: World Features Syndicate Suggested for use Jan. 20-27 with U.S. Figure Skating Championships

Teams With Most Retired Numbers by Sport:

NBA — Celtics retired 20 numbers

NHL — Canadiens retired 17 numbers

MLB — Yankees retired 16 numbers

NFL — Bears retired 13 numbers

Source: World Features Syndicate

"Time Out" is a copyrighted (2013) feature of World Features Syndicate, Inc.