Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns on NBA vaccine drama: 'I believe in choice'

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns had a very personal battle with the coronavirus pandemic over the last nearly 20 months.

Towns revealed last December he lost about seven family members to the deadly virus, including his mother who died in the early part of the pandemic and an uncle who died days before the start of the 2020-21 season. The NBA star also tested positive for the illness during the season too.

While Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving fights vaccination mandates, Towns said he believes the jab is an individual decision.

"I'm obviously a strong believer in the vaccine," he told NJ.com on Thursday. "I've been through so much and it would be kind of contradictory to not be on the pro-vaccine side. But what I will say is that I believe in choice, and I like to give people their choice, and I have no problem with people having their choice."

Irving broke his silence on his stance about the vaccine in an Instagram Live on Wednesday night. He said he was going to do what’s best for him and had no plans of retiring.

"They make their own decisions on their own bodies and their own families. I have no ill will towards that," Irving said. "The only thing I would say is just don't give me a bulls--- excuse why [you don't get the vaccine] … You don't want to do it, that's your choice."

Irving isn’t eligible to play in home games, where a New York mandate requires professional athletes on the city’s teams to be vaccinated to practice or play in public venues.

Towns his entering his seventh season with the Timberwolves.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.