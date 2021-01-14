Tim Lester, former NFL fullback who blocked for Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis, dies from COVID-19 complications

Tim Lester, a former NFL fullback who played eight seasons between 1992 and 1999, died Tuesday from coronavirus complications. He was 52.

The city of Milton, Ga., announced his death on its Facebook page. The post said Lester died "unexpectedly earlier (Tuesday) morning due to complications of COVID-19."

Lester played for the Los Angeles Rams, Pittsburgh Steelers and Dallas Cowboys. With the Steelers, he became known as "The Bus Driver" because his task was to block for star running back and eventual Pro Football Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis.

In 93 career games, Lester recorded 126 rushing yards on 33 carries. He scored two rushing touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 331 yards but didn’t record a receiving touchdown.

Lester played in seven postseason games as well. He was with the Steelers when they played the Cowboys in Super Bowl XXX. Pittsburgh lost, 27-17.

In retirement, he worked with youth in Georgia coaching football. He also worked at the Fellowship Christian School, where he coached football.

"Lester founded a non-profit organization called the Pigskin Academy to mentor, tutor, train and prepare at-risk athletes for success in all walks of life. He went into the ministry. He worked to feed those in need for Thanksgiving. He helped brighten Christmas for over 5,000 children living in public housing through the ‘Toys for Tots’ program. Closer to home, Tim was a dedicated family man to his children and wife Natalie. In other words, he made a difference," the city of Milton said.